Woodcraft Turn for Troops Event Hits 20th Year Milestone with 250,000 Pens

"Each of the pens were beautiful and it was exciting to see the unique qualities of each one. The team was ecstatic to receive them. Everywhere I go, I see people using them. It has really helped boost our team's morale." Post this

A total of 13,692 pens were turned in for 2023, making the 20-year total more than a quarter of a million: 250,131.

"We are thrilled to have so many dedicated volunteers and employees who have helped achieve this huge milestone for our military men and women," said Beth Coffey, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

SAYING THANKS

Boxes of pens from store events, turning clubs and individuals are sent to the Woodcraft corporate warehouse in Parkersburg, W. Va., to await distribution. Turners are encouraged to include handwritten notes with their pens for the recipients, who may be serving their country far from home, utilizing rehabilitation centers, or visiting veterans' facilities.

In 2023, troops and veterans from many points across the globe, including Egypt, South Korea, parts of the Middle East, and military bases in the US, received tokens of thanks from this program.

Notes like this one from a deployed Air Force member confirm this program's value: "Each of the pens were beautiful and it was exciting to see the unique qualities of each one. The team was ecstatic to receive them. Everywhere I go, I see people using them. It has really helped boost our team's morale."

STORES LEADING THE WAY

The top contributing store for 2023 was Tucson with 2,319 pens submitted. The Tucson store has been in the top five of the company tally since 2010, capturing #1 a total of nine times. It also claims the #1 overall title with 30,819 pens total.

Store owner Randy Castellini credits the Southern Arizona Woodturners Association with the success of the store initiative. "The blend of our active local turning club and the fact that many of them are also veterans really sparks our group to do their best every year," he said.

Four other stores contributed more than 1,000 pens each this year: Rockville (1,261), Nashville (1,167), Milwaukee (1,067) and Chattanooga (1,037).

Since the program's inception, four retail locations other than Tucson have produced note-worthy totals of 10,000 pens and up: Nashville (24,326), Grand Rapids (23,515), Boise (22,197) and San Carlos (13,264).

PEN REQUESTS

Woodcraft receives requests for pens throughout the year, ranging in number from a pen or two up into the thousands. Military personnel, families and individuals often reach out to Woodcraft after reading publicity about the annual event. Inquires can be directed to [email protected].

To see photos from store turn-a-thons and more information about the 2023 Turn for Troops event, read the Woodcraft blog.

For more information about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit Woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn more about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected]. Follow Woodcraft on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact

Lori Harper, Woodcraft Supply, LLC, 304-865-4107, [email protected], https://www.woodcraft.com/

SOURCE Woodcraft Supply, LLC