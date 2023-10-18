Woodgate & Clark Selects CoreLogic to Transform Their Building Repair Network Operations

We are delighted that Quadrassist have put their trust in our claims platform, CoreLogic Claims Workspace™, to help them achieve their ambition to provide a market leading service. This collaboration will enable Quadrassist to stride towards elevating efficiency, transparency. Tweet this

Martin Cornes, Director of Quadrassist, said, "We selected CoreLogic for our claims digitalisation project because we value CoreLogic's leading position in the market, their team's wealth of experience, and remarkable ability to genuinely understand our needs as a client. In our extensive exploration of solutions available in the market, CoreLogic stood out as the provider that not only listened attentively but also comprehended the intricacies of the challenges we needed to overcome. We determined that the intrinsic value of CoreLogic's solutions as a communication and collaboration hub, aligns perfectly with our vision for a more efficient, transparent, and customer-focused claims management process."

The technology solutions provided by CoreLogic both at the desk and in the field, enable Quadrassist to offer a broader range of settlement options for their clients and drive greater efficiencies across the claims lifecycle, helping to reduce administrative burden, so that they can focus on value-added activities. Additionally, Quadrassist's panel of building repair suppliers, including builders and restoration specialists, will now be able to communicate and collaborate via one single platform, providing them and their clients with greater visibility of performance, cost, and customer outcomes.

Mark Barrett, Vice President at CoreLogic, commented, "We are delighted that Quadrassist have put their trust in our claims platform, CoreLogic Claims Workspace™, to help them achieve their ambition to provide a market leading service. This collaboration will enable Quadrassist to stride towards elevating efficiency, transparency, and the customer experience within their claims management and building repair network operations. Quadrassist's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service to its clients is harmoniously aligned with CoreLogic's mission to offer pioneering solutions that empower businesses to excel."

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit http://www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, CLAIMS CONNECT, CLAIMS WORKSPACE and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Woodgate & Clark:

Woodgate & Clark is a leading loss adjusting and claims management business with over 40 years of experience. In January 2021, Woodgate & Clark acquired Quadra Claims Services, a national loss adjuster dealing with large and complex heritage, home and high net worth claims. Today, Woodgate & Clark's contractor network is operating under the brand Quadrassist.

Woodgate & Clark combines superior technical expertise with human touch to achieve excellent customer outcomes and control of indemnity spend. Over 300 professionals operate from 17 offices nationwide, and Woodgate & Clark's ambition is to achieve the most economic and sustainable outcome for its insurer partners and their customers. For more information, please visit http://www.woodgate-clark.co.uk or [email protected].

