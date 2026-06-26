Woodharbor Expands Design Possibilities With Limited-Time Color Collection And Custom Color Matching For Breeze Cabinetry

"Color has become an essential part of how homeowners express their personal style," said Lisa Heimer, President and CFO of WoodHarbor. "With these introductions, we're giving customers more opportunities to create spaces that feel uniquely their own." Post this

In addition, Breeze Cabinetry now offers custom color matching from Sherwin-Williams® and Benjamin Moore®, significantly expanding design possibilities while maintaining the efficiency, value, and streamlined process that define the Breeze program.

"Color has become an essential part of how homeowners express their personal style," said Lisa Heimer, President and CFO of WoodHarbor. "With the introduction of our Limited Time Color Collection and expanded custom color capabilities for Breeze, we're giving customers more opportunities to create spaces that feel uniquely their own."

Breeze delivers tailored cabinetry with premium value and semi-custom flexibility. It empowers dealers and homeowners to achieve personalized designs while offering the efficiency and value needed to meet project timelines.

Homeowners can also combine WoodHarbor Custom Cabinetry and Breeze Cabinetry throughout the same home, creating tailored solutions that align with their design goals, functional needs, and budget.

"Breeze continues to evolve as a solution for homeowners who want beautiful, personalized cabinetry with semi-custom flexibility," said Kathryn Schroeder, Marketing Director. "The addition of custom color matching gives our dealers and designers even more freedom to bring their clients' vision to life."

Additional enhancements launching with the collection include new Matte and Satin sheen options and an enamel touch-up solution designed to simplify long-term maintenance for both standard and custom finishes.

The complete Color Collection Sample Set is available under SKU CLRCOLL26. Dealers and designers can contact their WoodHarbor sales representative or visit the WoodHarbor dealer portal for updated catalogs, finish details, and ordering information.

About WoodHarbor

WoodHarbor is a leader in full custom luxury cabinetry, blending timeless elegance with exceptional craftsmanship. Grounded in family values and a relentless commitment to quality, WoodHarbor has earned the trust of homeowners, designers, and builders by delivering cabinetry that combines artistry, precision, and reliability.

From design to delivery, WoodHarbor's cabinetry is crafted to inspire, built to endure, and tailored to reflect individual style. Proudly made in Mason City, Iowa, WoodHarbor stands apart with reliable service, complete, on-time, and damage-free deliveries, and an unwavering passion for excellence.

For more information, visit www.WoodHarbor.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, WoodHarbor Custom Cabinetry, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.WoodHarbor.com

SOURCE WoodHarbor Custom Cabinetry