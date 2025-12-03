WoodHarbor Introduces Fresh Cabinet Design Enhancements and Finish Additions for 2026

"Designers have continued to push toward cleaner lines, richer finishes, and thoughtful functionality, This launch answers that shift with products that invite creativity and support the next wave of elevated, modern interiors." Post this

Layton: Slim-Profile Simplicity

At the center of this launch is Layton, a new sister door to WoodHarbor's popular Biscayne style. Layton brings the same beloved slim, tailored profile but now with an even more accessible painted MDF option, making high-end design more attainable without compromising beauty or craftsmanship.

A Palette That Invites Warmth and Depth

To complement Layton and inspire new design possibilities, WoodHarbor is introducing three richly dimensional finishes:

Accessible Beige — A warm, adaptable neutral that combines the softness of beige with subtle gray undertones.

Iron Ore — A deep, soft charcoal gray with warm undertones that add richness and versatility.

Denim — A rich indigo stain available on Maple and Quartersawn White Oak, allowing the natural wood grain to quietly surface for added texture and handcrafted appeal.

Thoughtful Cabinet Enhancements Designed Around Real Living

WoodHarbor is also enhancing its cabinetry lineup with additions that blend beauty and usability. These updates provide solutions that simplify daily living while preserving clean, intentional lines throughout the home.

New Wood Hoods — Modern box-style hoods plus graceful curved and tapered profiles that become architectural focal points.

31" Appliance Cabinets — Sized for today's most common appliance widths for a seamless, built-in look.

Vanity Styling Center Cabinet — A discreet hub that keeps personal tools hidden yet beautifully organized.

Paper Towel Cabinet — A subtle, integrated detail that keeps everyday essentials close but out of sight.

Each enhancement is crafted to support both the rhythm of everyday routines and the desire for clean, uninterrupted design.

"These additions reflect our belief that cabinetry should feel effortless," added Kathryn Schroeder, Marketing Director. "From expressive finishes to thoughtful interior solutions, we're excited to help designers create spaces that feel inspiring and beautifully suited for everyday living."

To learn more about these introductions or explore the full range of WoodHarbor cabinetry solutions, visit www.woodharbor.com or contact your local WoodHarbor dealer.

About WoodHarbor

WoodHarbor is a leader in full custom luxury cabinetry, blending timeless elegance with exceptional craftsmanship. Grounded in family values and a relentless commitment to quality, WoodHarbor has earned the trust of homeowners, designers, and builders by delivering cabinetry that combines artistry, precision, and reliability.

From design to delivery, WoodHarbor's cabinetry is crafted to inspire, built to endure, and tailored to reflect individual style. Proudly made in Mason City, Iowa, WoodHarbor stands apart with reliable service, complete, on-time, and damage-free deliveries, and an unwavering passion for excellence. For more information, visit www.WoodHarbor.com

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, Brand Acceleration Marketing, 1 6789256301, [email protected], Brand Acceleration Marketing

SOURCE WoodHarbor