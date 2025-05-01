WoodHarbor Unveils Fresh Finishes and Seamless Cabinetry Solutions

New Spring introductions showcases nature-inspired colors, versatile warm stains and new cabinet design enhancements

MASON CITY, Iowa, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WoodHarbor Custom Cabinetry is proud to introduce its Spring 2025 product additions, offering a thoughtful blend of fresh color, inviting textures, and beautifully crafted design updates. Launching today, the Spring lineup features three serene enamel paints, two warm wood stains, and multiple cabinet enhancements—each one crafted with WoodHarbor's signature attention to detail and enduring style.

The new paint finishes, Tusk, Mainsail, and Fern, introduce a soft, nature-inspired palette designed to complement both contemporary and classic interiors.

Each color evokes a specific feeling:

Tusk: A soft, warm neutral with gentle grey undertones, perfect for creating a calm, open backdrop.

Mainsail: A deep, versatile blue that bridges timeless tradition and current design trends.

Fern: A muted, organic green that invites the beauty of nature inside, pairing effortlessly with wood, stone, and metal textures.

Joining the new paints are two new stains, Saddle and Biscotti, add warmth and timeless character to the wood's natural beauty:

Saddle: A rich, mid-tone brown that brings warmth and timeless appeal to a variety of wood species.

Biscotti: A lighter, sun-washed neutral that enhances natural wood grain while maintaining a soft, inviting presence.

"We design with real living in mind—where beauty and purpose go hand in hand," said Lisa Heimer, President and CFO of WoodHarbor. "These new finishes offer homeowners a sense of calm, connection, and character, while our expanded cabinetry options provide thoughtful solutions for modern lifestyles."

WoodHarbor is also introducing several new cabinet configurations engineered for form and function:

Pocket Door Wall Cabinets (48–60")— A sleek countertop feature that allows homeowners to tuck away coffee stations, small appliances, or everyday essentials behind smooth, gliding doors—maintaining a clean, open aesthetic.

Tall Walk-Through Pantry Cabinets (90–108")— A beautifully integrated cabinet that serves as a hidden passage to a pantry or adjacent room, adding architectural interest and maintaining visual continuity throughout the space.

"These introductions reflect our belief that cabinetry should not only support how you live, but also inspire how you feel in a space," said Kathryn Schroeder, Marketing Director. "Designers are craving warmth, texture, and clean, continuous cabinet options— and we're proud to deliver solutions that answer that need beautifully.

To learn more about the Spring introductions or explore the full range of WoodHarbor cabinetry solutions

About WoodHarbor

WoodHarbor is a leader in full custom luxury cabinetry, blending timeless elegance with exceptional craftsmanship. Grounded in family values and a relentless commitment to quality, WoodHarbor has earned the trust of homeowners, designers, and builders by delivering cabinetry that combines artistry, precision, and reliability.

From design to delivery, WoodHarbor's cabinetry is crafted to inspire, built to endure, and tailored to reflect individual style. Proudly made in Mason City, Iowa, WoodHarbor stands apart with reliable service, complete, on-time, and damage-free deliveries, and an unwavering passion for excellence.

