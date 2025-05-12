Woodhouse Spa Expands National Footprint with Four New Spa Openings in Growing Communities

Growing Colorado, Texas, and Arkansas Communities Welcome New Luxury Wellness Destinations

DENVER, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spa, a leading, luxury spa franchise dedicated to health, wellness, and self-care, continues its nationwide expansion with the opening of four new locations in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Broomfield, Colorado; Odessa, Texas; and Rogers, Arkansas. These new openings mark the brand's continued momentum and commitment to delivering transformative spa experiences in growing markets across the country.

Woodhouse Spa is a luxury day spa franchise that delivers a resort-level experience in a convenient neighborhood setting. For more than 24 years, Woodhouse has provided guests with fully customized wellness experiences designed to relax, restore, and rejuvenate. Each location offers a calming environment enriched with natural textures, earthy tones, soothing aromatherapy, and tranquil sounds. Guests can choose from a range of luxury services including massage therapies, facials, body treatments, waxing, and nail care—all tailored to their individual needs.

Each new Woodhouse Spa is independently owned and operated, representing both seasoned and first-time franchise owners committed to bringing the brand's award-winning services and calming environment to their local communities.

Colorado Springs, CO : Owned by existing franchisees Amber Long and Desiree Moore , the new Colorado Springs location in the Briargate neighborhood marks the duo's second Woodhouse Spa in Colorado . Building on the success of their first spa, Long and Moore are expanding their footprint to meet growing demand in the Colorado Springs area.





: Owned by existing franchisees and , the new location in the Briargate neighborhood marks the duo's second Woodhouse Spa in . Building on the success of their first spa, Long and Moore are expanding their footprint to meet growing demand in the area. Broomfield, CO : This new location marks the first for its owners Kristina Koellner and Wayne McCulloch , who were drawn to Woodhouse Spa's elevated guest experience, proven business model, and strong support system. Located in a high-traffic retail center, the spa brings a much-needed wellness destination to the growing suburban Denver community.





: This new location marks the first for its owners and , who were drawn to Woodhouse Spa's elevated guest experience, proven business model, and strong support system. Located in a high-traffic retail center, the spa brings a much-needed wellness destination to the growing suburban community. Odessa, TX : The new Odessa location is owned by Sondra and Toby Eoff , experienced hospitality franchisees with a strong track record of operating successful concepts in the region. This marks their first Woodhouse Spa, a strategic addition to their growing portfolio and a testament to their confidence in the brand's long-term potential. Situated in the heart of West Texas , the spa brings a new level of luxury wellness to the community, meeting the rising demand for premium self-care experiences.





: The new location is owned by , experienced hospitality franchisees with a strong track record of operating successful concepts in the region. This marks their first Woodhouse Spa, a strategic addition to their growing portfolio and a testament to their confidence in the brand's long-term potential. Situated in the heart of , the spa brings a new level of luxury wellness to the community, meeting the rising demand for premium self-care experiences. Rogers, AR : The Rogers location is owned by first-time franchisees, Brooke and Chip McCulley , who saw a unique opportunity to bring Woodhouse's signature treatments and holistic philosophy to Northwest Arkansas , a region experiencing rapid growth and development.

"Each of these openings represents the opportunity to partner with experienced, thoughtful owners who truly understand what today's guests seek in a luxury spa experience," said Ariel Clay, Chief Operating Officer of Woodhouse Spa. "We are proud to welcome these franchisees into the Woodhouse family and are confident in their commitment to delivering exceptional service and wellness to their communities."

With over 90 locations open across the country and more in development, Woodhouse Spa continues to be a top choice for entrepreneurs looking to invest in the booming wellness industry. The brand's sophisticated approach to self-care, combined with a comprehensive support system for franchisees, has made Woodhouse a first in category distinction and a leader in the luxury spa category.

Looking ahead, Woodhouse Spa is poised to continue its growth trajectory with several additional openings slated for later this year in markets including Minnesota, Florida, and Kentucky. These upcoming spas will further strengthen the brand's presence in high-demand wellness destinations, bringing Woodhouse's signature blend of luxury and rejuvenation to even more guests nationwide.

For more information on franchising with Woodhouse Spa, visit www.ownawoodhouse.com.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With 91 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

