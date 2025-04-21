Woodhouse Spa Introduces Luxurious Facial Services and Exclusive Spa Packages Ahead of Mother's Day

Shedding Winter Fatigue, Woodhouse Spa's Services Help Reset and Rejuvenate While Celebrating Mothers' Dedication with Personalized, Restorative Skincare for Radiant Results

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spa, the leading spa franchise concept that delivers modern luxury for everyday moments, introduces a new collection of facial services and spa packages, blending advanced skincare technology with luxurious relaxation to refresh winter-weary skin and honor moms this Mother's Day. The facial services and spa packages include the Woodhouse Signature Lift + Sculpt facial, Woodhouse Signature Skin Barrier Renewal and more, underscoring the brand's dedication to providing the latest advancements in state-of-the-art skincare.

The Woodhouse Signature Lift + Sculpt facial features a collagen-boosting formula and a microcurrent device to lift and contour, while the cooling benefits of Cryo Gua Sha reduce puffiness and enhance firmness. Guests can also experience the new Woodhouse Signature Skin Barrier Renewal facial, which includes an acupressure massage to release facial tension, regenerate collagen, and stimulate skin for better product absorption. Powerful antioxidants are then applied to protect and repair, leaving guests feeling nourished, glowing, and rejuvenated.

Guests can also opt for exfoliating and detoxifying treatments such as the Revive + Repair facial, which sheds dullness with a dual-phase exfoliation, followed by a soothing mask and an antioxidant Vitamin C treatment to brighten skin, or the Purifying Detox facial, which helps to even skin tone to reveal clear and radiant skin. Also now available as a core offering is the Men's Hot Towel Facial, designed specifically for him to cleanse and restore the skin, evening out skin tone.

"At Woodhouse Spa, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to offer our guests transformative experiences," Michelle Vazquez, Vice President of Marketing at Woodhouse Spa. "Our new advanced facial services and Mother's Day offerings are meticulously crafted to help guests shed the fatigue of winter, reset, and celebrate the unwavering dedication of mothers. These treatments are designed not only to relax and recharge, but also to revive both body and mind, delivering a truly revitalizing experience that reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail."

Guests can further customize and gift a revitalizing spa experience with new service packages tailored for moms this Mother's Day, including the Mom's Luxe Retreat package, which helps moms achieve total relaxation through a Tranquil Stone Massage and a Classic HydraFacial. The brand has also unveiled a Mother-To-Be seasonal package for expecting mothers, featuring a tranquil Maternity Massage and Holistic Rejuvenation Pedicure. Moms can also experience the seasonal Orange Blossom Oasis manicure and pedicure at select locations for an uplifting experience that combines sugar, creamy shea butter, and moisture-rich sunflower oil to reveal smoother, more radiant skin.

About Woodhouse Spa:

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that delivers modern luxury for memorable everyday moments. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 85 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

