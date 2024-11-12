Woodhouse Spa Unveils New and Rejuvenating Services, Featuring Cryo-Facial, Advanced Red Light Therapy, and More

Continuing its Commitment to Innovation, Woodhouse Spa's New Services and Enhancements Elevate Relaxation and Deliver Personalized and Accessible Skincare Solutions for Radiant Results

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spa, the leading spa franchise concept that delivers modern luxury for everyday moments, introduces a new collection of treatments that blend cutting-edge skincare technology with modern luxurious relaxation. The specialized services and enhancements, which include the Glacial Gloss facial, advanced skincare treatments, and more showcase the brand's commitment to continued innovation, delivering its guests with personalized and accessible, multi-functional skincare solutions. The new collection of services is available now at select Woodhouse Spa locations.

The luxurious Glacial Gloss facial highlights Woodhouse Spa's commitment to integrating state-of-the-art skincare with indulgent experiences, utilizing cryotherapy to minimize redness, melasma, and signs of aging caused by inflammation. By tailoring the Glacial® fx cryo technology, the treatment restores skin health and provides a vibrant, glowing complexion.

"As we head into the winter season, we're thrilled to introduce our latest innovative services and treatment enhancements that merge advanced skincare technology with approachable luxury spa treatments," said Michelle Vazquez, Vice President of Marketing at Woodhouse Spa. "At Woodhouse Spa, we're committed to helping our guests achieve their skincare goals while offering a multi-functional experience that goes beyond relaxation. Our new offerings are designed to rejuvenate the skin and the spirit, allowing guests to feel like the best versions of themselves, leaving them feeling refreshed, pampered, and glowing."

Guests can further personalize their visit with new premium enhancements that can be added to any treatment including the Thermal Skin Renewal which features the C.A.R.A. device, one of the most advanced red light therapy and radio frequency technologies that revive and rejuvenate the skin. New enhancements also include the gemstone-infused Knesko Mask, designed to lift, brighten, soothe, hydrate, or detox, along with the Maya Chia Gua Sha Scalp Treatment, a revitalizing service that promotes relaxation, boosts circulation, and supports overall scalp and hair health.

For more information about Woodhouse Spas, please visit www.woodhousespas.com , and to find the nearest location, visit https://locations.woodhousespas.com/.

About Woodhouse Spa:

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that delivers modern luxury for memorable everyday moments. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 85 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

Media Contact

Alissa Bremner, Woodhouse Spa, 1 7022050019, [email protected], https://www.woodhousespas.com/

SOURCE Woodhouse Spa