Woodhouse Spas Achieves Double-Digit Sales Growth and Expansion in Q1 2025

The luxury spa franchise saw a strong start to the year with 20% sales increases on a two-year basis, two new spa openings and continued innovation throughout the system.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury day spa franchise Woodhouse Spas has reported exceptional results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighted by continued double-digit sales growth and ongoing franchise expansion with two new spa openings in the first quarter.

"We continue to see double-digit sales growth and same-store sales growth, which speaks to the health of the business," said Bob Bell, chief financial officer of Radiance Holdings, Woodhouse Spas' parent company. "Right now, we're growing our sales at over 20% on a two-year basis, which is fantastic."

Bell emphasizes the importance of brand positioning in Woodhouse's sustained success. "Interest in the brand continues to be high from both internal and external parties," he said. "We are still the leader in the space in terms of unit count and sales. Being named number one player from Entrepreneur provides additional validation that we're still number one in the space from a franchisor perspective."

The brand attributes the ongoing success to several factors, including a menu refresh initiative that began in late 2024 and will be finalized mid-April. Enhancement of retail offerings has further contributed to positive revenue trends across the system while boosting brand affinity beyond the four walls of the spas themselves.

"We've had an incredible start to the year, far surpassing our already-high expectations," said Ariel Clay, chief operating officer of Woodhouse Spas. "We've also seen an incredibly high number of gift card redemptions. We always see redemptions spike in Q1, but this year was even stronger than usual."

Looking ahead, Woodhouse will launch its proprietary product line in mid-April 2025, coinciding with the final phase of the menu refresh.

"You're going to continue to see us lean into things like innovation to keep us relevant from a service perspective and make sure we're providing our franchisees with the best operational support," Bell said. "We'll continue to diversify our offerings to include things like memberships and other programs that reward our most loyal guests, ultimately benefitting the franchisees, too."

With franchisee sentiment at an "all-time high," the brand is positioned for ongoing expansion, targeting steady growth throughout the year in key markets like Seattle, Washington; Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to more than 85 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchise owners benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/.

