Woodhouse Spas Continues Strong Momentum With Double-Digit Growth in Q2

The luxury spa franchise closed the first half of the year with six spas awarded and another five opened and continued year-over-year sales growth.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spas, the 90-plus unit luxury day spa franchise, has closed the second quarter with continued strong performance, marked by double-digit sales growth and ongoing system expansion. In the first half of the year, the brand awarded six franchises in Omaha, Nebraska; Paramus, New Jersey; Frisco, Texas; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and Charleston, South Carolina. It also opened five locations in Odessa, Texas; Broomfield, Colorado; Sarasota, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

"We are continuing our momentum with double-digit growth year over year," said Ariel Clay, chief operating officer. "This sustained success is a testament to the health of our system and the dedication of our franchisees."

Clay cited factors like a record-breaking holiday gift card season and ongoing marketing innovation as key drivers for this growth, allowing franchisees to both draw in new clients and remain relevant with long-time fans.

In Q2, the brand also launched its proprietary product line, including a shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body cream and massage mediums — all specially made for Woodhouse Spas. The products, which are vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, went through stringent testing to ensure they uphold Woodhouse's quality and efficacy standards.

This new launch was a key revenue driver and an important component to the brand's continued stability. Despite broader economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures, Clay said the brand's ideal client base and its franchisees' resilience have kept business steady.

"Our franchisees continue to deliver the luxury experience that our guests know and love," she said. "And our target demographic remains committed to their wellness. They continue to seek out these services and engage Woodhouse as a valuable part of their wellness routines."

As the brand continues to grow, bringing its unique, hospitality-focused spa experience to new clients, the team is focused on expansion in Washington, Nevada, California, Arizona, Massachusetts and Florida.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to more than 90 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchise owners benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/.

