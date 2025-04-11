Woodhouse Spas Expands Its Luxury Wellness Brand to Boca Raton, Florida: New Franchise Signing Announced

Teena and Mitul Patel join Woodhouse Spas to bring elevated self-care to Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. , April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spas, the 86 unit premier franchise redefining self-care with resort-style luxury experiences, is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement with Teena and Mitul Patel in Boca Raton, Florida. This strategic expansion highlights Woodhouse Spas' ongoing commitment to bringing its unparalleled wellness services to communities across the nation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Teena and Mitul to the Woodhouse Spas family," said Scott Thompson, chief development officer of Radiance Holdings. "Our mission is to offer a luxurious spa experience that is accessible to everyone, and with the addition of our newest franchisees in Boca Raton, we are confident that the local community will soon discover the transformative impact of our personalized wellness services."

Teena and Mitul are seasoned entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry, with deep experience in hotel ownership and operations. Their passion for wellness and delivering exceptional guest experiences makes them the perfect fit for the Woodhouse Spa brand.

"Because of our hospitlatiy background, my husband and are very well cultured in the industry of providing a quality service to our guests," Teena said. "As a business woman, mom and community member, I feel like spas really resonated with my every day life as a special outlet for myself for some 'me' time. Boca Raton feels like such a great market to put a Woodhouse in because everyone there cares about their health, wellness and active lifestyle."

The upcoming Woodhouse Spa in Boca Raton will feature a comprehensive range of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of its guests. From therapeutic massages and revitalizing facials to full-body treatments and personalized wellness packages, each service is meticulously curated to ensure a transformative and indulgent experience. The spa will also offer premium retail products, gift cards and event opportunities, providing multiple revenue streams for the franchise.

"Woodhouse Spas is not just about offering spa services; it's about creating an entire wellness journey for our guests," said Thompson. "We are excited for Teena and Mitul to bring this journey to Boca Raton, where every guest will experience the luxury and personalized care that sets Woodhouse apart from other spas."

Woodhouse Spas' expansion into Boca Raton comes at a time when the demand for comprehensive wellness services is rapidly growing. With an average unit volume (AUV) of $2.4 million, according to the brand's 2024 FDD, and a strong presence in the $20 billion spa industry, Woodhouse Spas continues to set the standard for luxury and wellness in local communities.

"Our growth and success are a testament to the demand for our unique approach to self-care," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development for Radiance Holdings. "We are excited to see the positive impact our new franchisee will have in Boca Raton and look forward to welcoming more guests into the Woodhouse family."

Looking ahead, Woodhouse Spas continues to seek passionate and qualified entrepreneurs like the Patels to join its expanding network, with plans to open up to 25 new locations annually in prime markets across the United States.

For more information on franchising with Woodhouse Spas, visit: https://www.ownawoodhouse.com/.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to 86 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/.

