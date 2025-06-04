Woodhouse Spas Expands Its Luxury Wellness Brand to Frisco, Texas: New Franchise Signing Announced

Franchisees will introduce Woodhouse Spas' elevated approach to self-care in Frisco, offering personalized wellness experiences and resort-style luxury.

FRISCO, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spas, the nearly 90 unit premier franchise redefining self-care with resort-style luxury experiences, is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement in Frisco, Texas. This strategic expansion highlights Woodhouse Spas' ongoing commitment to bringing its unparalleled wellness services to communities across the nation.

"We are thrilled to welcome these local franchisees to the Woodhouse Spas family," said Scott Thompson, chief development officer of Woodhouse Spas parent company, Radiance Holdings. "Our mission is to offer a luxurious spa experience that is accessible to everyone, and with the addition of our newest franchisees in Frisco, we are confident that the local community will soon discover the transformative impact of our personalized wellness services."

The franchisees are eager to bring Woodhouse Spas' renowned luxury and wellness culture to Frisco. With a passion for the spa industry and a commitment to customer service, they are set to make a significant impact on the community's well-being.

The upcoming Woodhouse Spa in Frisco will feature a comprehensive range of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of its guests. From therapeutic massages and revitalizing facials to full-body treatments and personalized wellness packages, each service is meticulously curated to ensure a transformative and indulgent experience. The spa will also offer premium retail products, gift cards and event opportunities, providing multiple revenue streams for the franchise.

"Woodhouse Spas is not just about offering spa services; it's about creating an entire wellness journey for our guests," said Thompson. "We are excited for these franchisees to bring this journey to Frisco, where every guest will experience the luxury and personalized care that sets Woodhouse apart from other spas."

Woodhouse Spas' expansion into Frisco comes at a time when the demand for comprehensive wellness services is rapidly growing. With an average unit volume (AUV) of $2.5 million, according to the brand's 2024 FDD, and a strong presence in the $20 billion spa industry, Woodhouse Spas continues to set the standard for luxury and wellness in local communities.

"Our growth and success are a testament to the demand for our unique approach to self-care," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development for Radiance Holdings. "We are excited to see the positive impact our new franchisee will have in Frisco and look forward to welcoming more guests into the Woodhouse family."

Looking ahead, Woodhouse Spas continues to seek passionate and qualified entrepreneurs to join its expanding network, with plans to open up to 25 new locations annually in prime markets across the United States.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to 86 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/.

