Woodhouse Spas Expands Its Luxury Wellness Brand with Franchisee Signing in New Jersey

Existing franchisees Veeren and Madhuri Reddy sign new agreement with Woodhouse Spas to expand elevated self-care in Bergen County.

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spas, the 80-plus unit premier franchise redefining self-care with resort-style luxury experiences, is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement with Veeren and Madhuri Reddy in Bergen County, New Jersey. This strategic expansion highlights Woodhouse Spas' ongoing commitment to bringing its unparalleled wellness services to communities across the nation.

"We are thrilled to have Veeren and Madhuri continue to expand with the Woodhouse Spas family," said Scott Thompson, chief development officer of Woodhouse Spas' parent company, Radiance Holdings. "Our mission is to offer a luxurious spa experience that is accessible to everyone, and with the addition of our newest location in New Jersey, we are confident that the Bergen County community will soon discover the transformative impact of our personalized wellness services."

Veeren and Madhuri Reddy opened a Woodhouse Spas location in Summit, New Jersey, more than a decade ago. Madhuri has also served as a franchisee and executive director at the Kumon location in Parsippany, New Jersey, for 11 and 16 years, respectively. Veeren has a background as a software professional.

"We've been very pleased with the brand and the support," Madhuri said. "After seeing the growth, we decided to invest in a second spa."

"We're scaling to multi-unit because we have the passion," Veeren said. "Between this and our other businesses, we'll have a lot to manage, but with the expert support and the support of our community, we feel we're ready for the second location."

The upcoming spa in Bergen County will feature a comprehensive range of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of its guests. From therapeutic massages and revitalizing facials to full-body treatments and personalized wellness packages, each service is meticulously curated to ensure a transformative and indulgent experience. The spa will also offer premium retail products, gift cards and event opportunities, providing multiple revenue streams for the franchise.

"Woodhouse Spas is not just about offering spa services; it's about creating an entire wellness journey for our guests," Thompson said. "We are excited for Veeren and Madhuri to expand to Bergen County, where every guest will experience the luxury and personalized care that sets Woodhouse apart from other spas."

Woodhouse Spas' expansion into Bergen County comes at a time when the demand for comprehensive wellness services is rapidly growing. With an average unit volume (AUV) of $2.5 million, according to the brand's 2025 FDD, and a strong presence in the $20 billion spa industry, Woodhouse Spas continues to set the standard for luxury and wellness in local communities.

"Our growth and success are a testament to the demand for our unique approach to self-care," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development for Radiance Holdings. "We are excited to see the positive impact Veeren and Madhuri will have in Bergen County and look forward to welcoming more guests into the Woodhouse family."

Looking ahead, Woodhouse Spas continues to seek passionate and qualified entrepreneurs like the Reddys to join its expanding network, with plans to open up to 25 new locations annually in prime markets across the United States.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to 86 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/.

