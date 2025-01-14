Woodhouse Spas Named No. 1 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Massage & Spa Services Category Ranking

The luxury day spa franchise also ranked No. 235 overall on the Franchise 500, one of the most prestigious lineups in the industry, as the health and wellness space continues to boom.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spas, a leading luxury day spa franchise and part of the Radiance Holdings portfolio, has once again been recognized as the No. 1 franchise in the Massage & Spa Services category. The brand also earned an impressive No. 235 overall ranking on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list, reaffirming its dedication to excellence and leadership in the franchise industry.

Entrepreneur's annual rankings are among the most respected evaluations in the franchise industry, assessing franchises based on costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"This recognition as the top massage and spa franchise highlights what makes Woodhouse truly unique in the marketplace," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development at Radiance Holdings. "We've created an elevated spa experience that stands apart from budget massage and facial providers. Our model delivers a premium service level that goes far beyond a basic in-and-out treatment, while remaining accessible to guests seeking luxury wellness experiences in their local communities."

With over 85 locations in the United States, Woodhouse Spas has established itself as the largest premium day spa brand in the country. The franchise offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities, providing a comprehensive range of services including massages, facials, body treatments and nail services.

"Woodhouse fills a crucial position in the market between quick-service providers and destination resort spas," said Pantera. "Our ability to deliver an elevated, comprehensive spa experience while maintaining accessibility has resonated strongly with both franchisees and guests. This ranking validates our approach to creating transformative wellness experiences that can be part of our guests' regular self-care routines."

Woodhouse Spas' recognition comes at a time of significant growth in the wellness industry, with increasing consumer demand for premium self-care services. The brand continues to attract entrepreneurs interested in joining the luxury spa sector, offering comprehensive support including training, site selection, construction management, marketing and operational guidance.

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS:

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector. Led by Ben Jones, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salons, the world's largest and salon suites franchise, and Woodhouse Spas, the largest premium day spa brand in the US. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information about Radiance Holdings, please visit https://www.weareradianceholdings.com/.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to more than 85 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchise owners benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Woodhouse Spas