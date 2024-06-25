Woodhouse Spas Reports Impressive Growth With Signing of Eight Franchise Agreements

The Rapidly Growing Luxury Spa Franchise Company Continues to Raise the Industry Standard

DENVER, Colo., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spas, a leading, luxury spa franchise dedicated to health, wellness, and personal care, with an unwavering commitment to growth, announced today the signing of eight franchise agreements that will expand its footprint in nine key markets across the United States. In 2024, the brand opened its 85th location, with numerous additional locations slated to open by end of year.

Woodhouse Spas is a high-end luxury day spa franchise that brings a resort experience to a neighborhood setting. For more than 20 years, Woodhouse Spas has offered guests a variety of luxury treatments that are fully customized to meet their guests' unique needs in a calming environment that is rich with warm earth tones and textures, sounds of nature, soothing aromatherapy for skin treatments, massage therapies, facials, and other services, such as waxing and nails.

"Woodhouse's sustained and remarkable expansion serves as a testament to the brand's more than two decades of experience in the wellness industry and its unwavering commitment to converting self-care into mood-enhancing experiences," said Lori Merrall, Vice President of Franchise Sales for Radiance Holdings, the parent company of Woodhouse Spas. "As we maintain this positive trajectory into 2024, we're thrilled to continue supporting the growth of our existing franchisees and welcoming new ones to the Woodhouse franchise."

The new Woodhouse Spas agreements signed include:

Treasa and Tony Turnbeaugh - The Turnbeaughs are new Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Ellisville, MO

- The Turnbeaughs are new Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Marc and Amy Adams - The Adams are current Woodhouse Spa owners in Minnesota expanding with an agreement in Roseville, MN

- The Adams are current Woodhouse Spa owners in expanding with an agreement in Kim Stevens and Karen Coyle - Stevens and Coyle are current Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with agreements in Louisville, KY and Sarasota, FL

and - Stevens and Coyle are current Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with agreements in and Wayne and Kristi McCulloch - The McCullochs are new Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Adams County, CO

- The McCullochs are new Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in New Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Wilmington, NC

Brooke and Chip McCulley - The McCulleys are new Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Rogers, AR

- The McCulleys are new Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Desiree Moore and Amber Long – Moore and Long are current Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Colorado Springs, CO

and – Moore and Long are current Woodhouse Spa owners expanding with an agreement in Sonal Patel – Patel is a current Woodhouse Spa owner expanding with an agreement in North Carolina

Woodhouse Spa's leadership team provides franchisees with tools for spa ownership, beginning with the development process and existing throughout the span of their franchise ownership. These tools and resources may include marketing and promotional materials, initial training and ongoing education, and more. Woodhouse recently celebrated the opening of three new locations in Peachtree City, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Savannah, GA. Woodhouse Spas is part of Radiance Holdings, a global company representing a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness, and personal care sectors.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With 85 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

