Woodhouse Spas Rises to No. 1 in Category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500 List

The personal care spa concept was celebrated among top-performing industry concepts, recognized for its strength, stability, and growth.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodhouse Spas, the franchise that redefines self-care by offering resort-style luxury in a convenient, local experience, ranked No. 1 in the Massage & Spa Services category on the 2024 Franchise 500 list, solidifying its place as one of the 2024 Best of the Best Franchises. Each year, Entrepreneur Magazine evaluates franchises based on their costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength. This year's rankings were particularly competitive, making Woodhouse Spas' placement even more impressive.

Woodhouse Spas ranked No. 236 overall on the 2024 Franchise 500 list, marking a significant climb of 21 spots from 2023. This achievement underscores Woodhouse Spas' continued excellence and growth, having been consecutively ranked on this prestigious list since 2014.

"Our inclusion in the Entrepreneur 500 list is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire franchise network. This recognition further solidifies Woodhouse Spas as a leader in the luxury spa industry," said Scott Thompson, Chief Development Officer of Radiance Holdings.

Woodhouse Spas stands out from other spa franchises with its high-end luxury spa experience. Unlike typical membership-based franchises, Woodhouse Spas offers personalized care that addresses individual guest needs, providing an immersive and rejuvenating experience. The franchise model also offers diverse revenue streams, including specialized services, retail products, gift cards and non-touch therapies like infrared saunas and salt rooms.

"Woodhouse is uniquely positioned in the industry," said Ariel Clay, Chief Operating Officer of Woodhouse Spas. "We offer a luxury spa experience that is both accessible and convenient. Our franchisees have shown incredible dedication to upholding the high standards of the Woodhouse brand to ensure that each customers' experience is luxurious, relaxing and everything they've come to expect from us."

The brand's first franchised location in Kingston, Pennsylvania opened in 2003. Since then, Woodhouse has grown to 87 locations nationwide. With plans to open up to 15-25 new locations annually in prime markets across the country, Woodhouse Spas is seeking qualified franchisees in prime markets like Chicago, Southern California, Arizona and South Florida.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to 87 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.ownawoodhouse.com/.

