Woodland Tools Co. Provides University of Wisconsin Football Team with Custom Sledgehammers

Woodland Tools Co. recently provided the University of Wisconsin football team with sledgehammers customized with Badger messaging. Two models were created for the team: mini sledgehammers for ceremonial use and larger 20lb sledgehammers for training purposes and activities throughout the season. Tweet this

"As a locally born and based brand, we are thrilled to be able to provide the Badgers with these sledgehammers, and in turn, play a part in the team's celebratory moments this football season," said Keegan Nesvacil, Co-Founder of the brand and fellow Madisonian.

The custom sledgehammers were designed to the exact specifications of the University of Wisconsin football program to bring them same high-quality materials and performance that are used throughout Woodland Tools' product portfolio. Woodland Tools has a no-nonsense approach to product design, blending a lifetime of practical know-how with modern insights and manufacturing techniques, resulting in tools that are equally efficient as they are versatile. The company has already launched an array of new products this year and will be unveiling many more in 2024.

About Woodland Tools Co.

Woodland Tools Co. produces innovative garden pruning tools that are the perfect choice for maintaining and shaping plants. With a unique approach to innovation, Woodland Tools Co. blends a lifetime of practical know how with modern insights and manufacturing techniques, to create products that are efficient, versatile, and tough. Manufactured to the highest possible standards of quality and safety using the very finest quality materials, every Woodland Tool is designed right here in the US and Guaranteed Forever to work as long as you do. For more information, visit WoodlandTools.com.

