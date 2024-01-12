Woodland Tools Co. Tree Pruner Earns 2023 Golden Hammer Award from HBSDealer Magazine

"Our team is incredibly proud to have our 14' Heavy Duty Tree Pruner selected as a 2023 Golden Hammer Award winner," said Keegan Nesvacil, Co-Founder of the brand. "This honor is very exciting because everything we do is driven by our mission to provide innovative products that are built to last." Post this

The 14' Heavy Duty Tree Pruner boasts a unique cutting mechanism that provides optimum power to help cut through branches. It features a patent pending double-locking mechanism and cord management system for safety and convenience, as well as a patent pending pole shape for ultimate control. In addition, like all Woodland Tools products, it is made with high-quality, long-lasting materials and backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Woodland Tools team members will attend the Golden Hammer Products and Purpose Awards ceremony – an event coinciding with Design and Construction Week in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

View the entire 2023 class of Golden Hammer Award recipients here: https://hbsdealer.com/heres-years-best-new-products.

Woodland Tool Co. products can be found at Menards, Blain's Farm & Fleet, Ace Hardware, True Value, Do It Best, Amazon, other regional retailers and at WoodlandTools.com.

Stay up to date with this rapidly growing brand at WoodlandTools.com or find them on social, @WoodlandTools.

About Woodland Tools Co.

Woodland Tools Co. produces innovative garden pruning tools that are the perfect choice for maintaining and shaping plants. With a unique approach to innovation, Woodland Tools Co. blends a lifetime of practical know how with modern insights and manufacturing techniques, to create products that are efficient, versatile, and tough. Manufactured to the highest possible standards of quality and safety using the very finest quality materials, every Woodland Tool is designed right here in the US and Guaranteed Forever to work as long as you do. For more information, visit WoodlandTools.com.

Media Contact

Colleen Beaupre, Woodland Tools Co., 1 5139105326, [email protected], https://woodlandtools.com

SOURCE Woodland Tools Co.