Woodsboro Bank and Hood College Ink 5-Year Naming Rights Deal

Supporting Hood College is another way Woodsboro Bank is putting its commitment to community front and center during its 125th-anniversary year. Community is at the heart of everything Woodsboro Bank does, so the team is thrilled to begin a new relationship with a long-running educational institution whose similar dedication to preparing its students to excel in meeting the personal, professional, and global challenges of the future, aligns with the bank's philosophies and values.

"At Woodsboro Bank, we are deeply rooted in the communities we serve," said Steve Heine, President of Woodsboro Bank, as he expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement. "Our sponsorship of Hood College's arena underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting education, the teamwork and discipline behind organized sports, and the overall well-being of our neighbors. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership on the college and the broader community."

Hood College President, Andrea Chapdelaine, echoed Heine's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration. "We are delighted to welcome Woodsboro Bank as a key partner in our mission to provide exceptional educational opportunities and experiences for our students," said Chapdelaine. "This sponsorship reflects our shared values of community engagement and investment in the future. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership holds for our students, athletes, and the entire Hood College community."

Heine and Chapdelaine gathered with staff and students on Saturday, April 27, to celebrate the partnership. During halftime of the men's lacrosse game vs Eastern University, Chapdelaine announced the new arrangement to a crowd that included parents, alumni, students, and community members. A signed basketball and volleyball were presented to Heine, and together, Heine and Chapdelaine initiated the unfurling of a co-branded banner on the side of the Press Box.

Beyond the immediate benefits of the sponsorship, both Woodsboro Bank and Hood College are committed to exploring additional opportunities for collaboration. Future initiatives may include financial literacy programs for students, internship opportunities, and other programs aimed at enhancing the economic well-being of the community.

About Hood College:

Hood College, located in Frederick, Maryland, is a coeducational, independent, liberal arts college known for its innovative academic programs and commitment to student success. Through an integration of the liberal arts and the professions, Hood College provides an education that empowers students to use their hearts, minds and hands to meet personal, professional and global challenges and to lead purposeful lives of responsibility, leadership, service and civic engagement. To learn more, visit hood.edu.

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, MD. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products, superb personal customer service, and multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by servicing the community in which they live with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

Media Contact

Eve Butt, Postern, 610-761-2558, [email protected], hood.edu

SOURCE Hood College