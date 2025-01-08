Woodsboro Bank Announces Gordon M. Cooley as New Board Chair

Community Bank Celebrates the Legacy of Outgoing Chair Natalie McSherry and Welcomes Cooley's Vision for the Future

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodsboro Bank, Frederick County's longest-standing community bank, today announced that Gordon Cooley has been elected as the next Chair of its Board of Directors. Cooley will succeed Natalie McSherry as Chair, a role she has held since 2016.

Natalie McSherry is a nationally recognized trial lawyer who has served on Woodsboro Bank's Board of Directors since 2009. Her impressive legal career, combined with her numerous recognitions, publications, and extensive list of community volunteer work, reflects her unwavering commitment to public service and leadership.

"It has been an incredible honor to serve as Chair of the Board at Woodsboro Bank," said McSherry, Principal at Kramon & Graham. "Working with our dedicated leadership team and my fellow board members to figure out how to best serve the people of Frederick County has been deeply rewarding."

During her time as Chair, McSherry played a pivotal role in the growth of the Bank and its role in the community. She chaired the Board during the Bank's transition to a new executive management team; its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and development of a program to assist clients with PPP loans; and the addition of new Board members who bring deep experience and community connections to the group. McSherry is the 3rd generation of her family to serve on the Board; her father, James McSherry, served for 50 years and his father, W. Clinton McSherry, before him. She plans to remain on the Board for the near future, during this time of transition.

"Natalie's leadership has been instrumental in guiding our bank through years of growth and change," said Steve Heine, CEO of Woodsboro Bank. "We are grateful for her vision and commitment to this organization. As we welcome Gordon Cooley as our new Chair, I am confident that his experience and dedication to our community will ensure a seamless transition and continued success for the bank."

Cooley is a retired corporate attorney with expansive expertise in the banking and financial services sector. Cooley began his career in private practice before becoming General Counsel at Farmers & Mechanics National Bank in Frederick. Since that time, he has held various leadership roles including Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Mercantile Bankshares Corporation, Western Maryland Regional President for PNC Bank, and Market President for First United Bank and Trust. Additionally, he served the State of Maryland as Commissioner of Financial Regulation.

Throughout his career, Cooley has remained actively involved in the community, serving on boards for organizations such as Hood College, Frederick Health, the United Way of Frederick County, Community Foundation of Frederick County, and the Maryland Humanities Council, among many more. Cooley has served on Woodsboro Bank's Board of Directors since 2021.

"Natalie created a legacy of positive impact here at Woodsboro Bank, and I am greatly looking forward to continuing her efforts," said Cooley. "It is exciting to stand here at the start of my term and think about all of the ways we as a team, as a bank, and as a community will evolve as we work together to remain the best possible financial partner for our neighbors."

Cooley officially began his term as Chair of the Woodsboro Bank Board of Directors on January 1, 2025.

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products, superb personal customer service, and multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by servicing the community in which they live with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

