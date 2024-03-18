Woodsboro Bank Celebrates 125 Years of Community Banking Excellence

"At Woodsboro Bank, we're committed to diving into the heart of what makes our community special. We are deeply rooted in Frederick as residents, professionals, and contributors." - Steve Heine, President & CEO, Woodsboro Bank Post this

"The Team at Woodsboro Bank represents the best aspects of what makes Frederick County so special, excellence within their field, with a passion for this wonderful community we call home and the people who make up their One Woodsboro 'family'," remarked Rick Weldon, President & CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. "As they mark 125 years of service, we look forward to the countless dreams they'll continue to help come true over the next century and beyond!"

From its modest beginnings to becoming a community cornerstone of Frederick County, Woodsboro Bank has continuously evolved over its 125-year history. However, seven years ago, when current President & Chief Executive Officer Steve Heine stepped into a leadership role, the bank underwent a transformative reconfiguration. Under Heine's guidance, and with the full support and added efforts of the team already in place, Woodsboro Bank refined its core values, which now direct every decision the bank makes.

This focus on core values is echoed in many ways throughout the organization. Woodsboro Bank's dedication to quality service is reflected in its investment in the growth and betterment of its team, ensuring a high level of customer service that clients have come to expect. The bank's multigenerational relationships across Frederick County have also enabled the group to better understand how it can make a true difference, not only to its clients, but also to the Frederick community as a whole through its support of charitable initiatives, nonprofit organizations, and fundraising events.

"At Woodsboro Bank, we're committed to diving into the heart of what makes our community special," said Steve Heine, President & Chief Executive Officer of Woodsboro Bank. "We are deeply rooted in Frederick as residents, professionals, and contributors. Whether you seek a personal or business banking partner, we work to offer thoughtful solutions for all community members, no matter who you are."

With their sights set on the future, the Woodsboro Bank team will leverage the progress of the last decade to launch into what will be their most technologically advanced year yet. The addition of robust online resources, renovations to its online banking system, and services such as digital treasury management are just the beginning of the transformative years ahead as Woodsboro Bank further proves why it is Frederick's top community bank.

Commitment to the community defines Woodsboro Bank and will be reflected in several events celebrating its 125th anniversary. The bank's leadership has developed these events to honor the incredible colleagues, who work hard to make the business thrive, as well as the contributions of its many clients and community partners. Woodsboro Bank will also create fun and engaging ways to connect with the people of Frederick County and welcome new faces to learn about the community banking experience. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com for anniversary updates, event details, and more information about accessible, local banking solutions for our entire community.

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, MD. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products, superb personal customer service, and multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by servicing the community in which they live with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit http://www.woodsborobank.com.

Media Contact

Eve Butt, Senior Marketing Strategist, Postern, 610-761-2558, [email protected]

Samantha Cutrona, Marketing Director, Woodsboro Bank, 301-898-4770, [email protected], www.woodsborobank.com

SOURCE Woodsboro Bank