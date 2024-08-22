Woodsboro Bank Elevates Key Leaders to Guide Future Growth

"We are thrilled to promote Rich and Chris, two outstanding leaders who have contributed significantly to our success and our One Woodsboro culture." -Steve Heine, CEO, Woodsboro Bank Post this

Separation of these roles allows the executives to maximize their collective impact for the Frederick County community and bank shareholders. These strategic appointments reflect Woodsboro Bank's ongoing commitment to fostering and developing talent and ensuring continued growth into its future.

"We are thrilled to promote Rich and Chris, two outstanding leaders who have contributed significantly to our success and our One Woodsboro culture," said Heine. "Their promotions are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the positive impact they have had on everyone in our organization and beyond. We are confident that, with them in their new roles, Woodsboro Bank will continue to thrive and remain a cornerstone of our community."

As President, Ohnmacht will be responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the functions of the commercial banking, retail banking, credit, marketing, and human resources teams. Since joining Woodsboro Bank in 2019, Ohnmacht's efforts have doubled the size of the commercial business with cross functional impact on the bank's sales and operating models.

"I am honored to step into the role of President at Woodsboro Bank," said Ohnmacht. "This is an exciting time for our bank, and I am committed to continuing our legacy of excellence and community engagement. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive innovative solutions for our clients and the community."

Clemons, who joined Woodsboro Bank in 2017, will be succeeding Ohnmacht as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Banking Officer. Clemons has over 20 years of banking experience in Commercial Lending and Credit and has proven himself to be a key member of the commercial team, driving substantial growth over his seven-year tenure.

"Woodsboro Bank has such a strong foundation, and I am eager to contribute to our next chapter of growth," said Chris Clemons. "I am thrilled to take on this new role and use what I've learned throughout my career to support our expanding and dynamic business community."

These promotions are timed to align with the creation of the bank's 2025-2027 strategic plan and annual business plan for the coming year. Moving seasoned experts like Ohnmacht and Clemons into influential leadership positions will allow the two to have a greater impact on these goals, while also allowing current President & CEO, Steve Heine, to focus his efforts on more strategic initiatives to support the bank's future.

Heine will focus on the vision for the bank and the overall organizational management and leadership of the team. Heine's primary areas will include talent development and management, shareholder and client relations, and community engagement in addition to initiatives outlined in the upcoming strategic plan.

Beyond their professional qualifications, Ohnmacht and Clemons have embraced Woodsboro Bank's dedication to community service. Ohnmacht serves on the Frederick Health Hospital Board of Directors and is Chair of the Finance Committee, he is a member and Treasurer of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, a Board Member of the Maryland Information Network, and a former Board Member of the ARC of Frederick County.

Clemons is Chair of the Frederick Community College Foundation, Vice Chair for Heritage Frederick, and serves on the Board of Directors for Visit Frederick. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick and is helping to create the next generation of bankers as an adjunct professor at Mount Saint Mary's University, where he teaches graduate-level economics and finance courses.

Heine will continue his work in the community as well, taking over as Chair of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors later this fall. He was also recently honored with an appointment to the Maryland Bankers Association's Board of Directors.

Natalie McSherry, Chair of the Board of Directors said, "We are proud of the strength of our management team. With Steve Heine's continued guidance as CEO, the support of the Board of Directors and a restructured leadership team, Woodsboro Bank looks forward to a future filled with robust growth driven by the collective expertise and vision of its exceptional team."

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products and superb personal customer service, at multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by serving its community with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

Media Contact

Steve Heine, CEO, Woodsboro Bank, 301-898-4785, [email protected], https://www.woodsborobank.com/

Eve Butt, Senior Marketing Strategist, Postern, 301-835-7927, [email protected]

SOURCE Woodsboro Bank