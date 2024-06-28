Woodsboro Bank Named Among Top 100 Community Banks in the Country by American Banker Magazine

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our clients." - Steve Heine, President/CEO, Woodsboro Bank Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be named among the top community banks in the country," said Steve Heine, President/CEO of Woodsboro Bank. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our clients. We remain committed to our mission of providing personalized and high-quality banking solutions that meet the unique needs of our community."

As Woodsboro Bank celebrates this achievement, it remains focused on future growth and innovation, ensuring that it continues to serve as a cornerstone of the community. The bank extends its gratitude to its valued clients and partners for their continued support and looks forward to many more years of shared success.

For more information about Woodsboro Bank and its services, please visit http://www.woodsborobank.com.

About Woodsboro Bank

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products, superb personal customer service, and multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by servicing the community in which they live with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community.

