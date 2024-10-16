Woodsboro Bank President Rich Ohnmacht Elected to ICBA Federal Delegate Board

"Community banks are the backbone of our neighborhoods and communities, and I am eager to contribute to the ongoing dialogue and advocacy efforts that support their sustainability and growth." - Rich Ohnmacht, Woodsboro Bank Post this

"I am honored to have been elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board," said Rich. "Community banks are the backbone of our neighborhoods and communities, and I am eager to contribute to the ongoing dialogue and advocacy efforts that support their sustainability and growth."

Rich has been with Woodsboro Bank for five years, during which time he has made significant contributions to the bank's success and its community impact. Under his leadership, the bank has launched several initiatives aimed at enhancing business resources and supporting local small businesses.

"On behalf of our entire team, I extend heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed colleague Rich on being elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board," said Steve Heine, Woodsboro Bank CEO. "This achievement is a testament to Rich's unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and commitment to championing the needs of community banks. We are confident his contributions will continue to make a significant impact. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!"

The ICBA Federal Delegate Board plays a vital role in shaping policies that affect community banks across the nation. By serving on this board, Rich will help influence decisions that have the potential to benefit community banks and their customers.

Woodsboro Bank congratulates Rich on this remarkable achievement and is confident that he will bring valuable insights and leadership to the ICBA.

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products and superb personal customer service, at multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by serving its community with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

Media Contact

Eve Butt, Senior Marketing Strategist, Postern, 610-761-2558, [email protected]

SOURCE Woodsboro Bank