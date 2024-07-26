Woodsboro Bank Welcomes St. John Properties' Daniel Severn to Board of Directors

"I have long admired Woodsboro Bank's commitment to the community, and I am excited to work with the team to continue this legacy of service and support." - Danny Severn Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Danny to our Board of Directors," said Steve Heine, President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank. "His deep understanding of real estate development, the regional market, combined with his dedication to community service, aligns perfectly with our mission to support and strengthen the local economy. We look forward to his contributions and insights as we continue to serve Central Maryland."

Severn earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from York College of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science degree from the Edward St. John Real Estate Program at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is an active member of the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (NAIOP) in Northern Virginia, The Rotary Club of Frederick, Frederick Mental Health Association, and serves on the Executive Committee of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

"I have long admired Woodsboro Bank's commitment to the community, and I am excited to work with the team to continue this legacy of service and support," said Severn. "I am honored for the opportunity to join their Board of Directors and to use my background and experiences to support a financial institution that has such a positive impact on our neighbors."

By joining the Board of Directors, Severn will be stepping into a crucial role at Woodsboro Bank. The Board of Directors' governance is focused on providing strategic guidance, overseeing the bank's financial health, ensuring the institution follows regulatory standards and best practices, and maintaining the bank's dedication to its stakeholders. The addition of Severn to this team underscores the bank's dedication to maintaining a strong leadership team that will continue to drive the institution forward.

Woodsboro Bank has been a pillar of the Frederick County community since it was established in 1899. Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, the bank prides itself on offering personalized financial solutions and fostering strong relationships with its customers.

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products and superb personal customer service, at multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by serving its community with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

