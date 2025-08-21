Woof Woof! Hike Doggie Adds Three New Franchisees Over the Summer

"This is the kind of announcement we dreamed about making back when we first launched our franchising program." -- Kath Allen, president of Hike Doggie Post this

"This is the kind of announcement we dreamed about making back when we first launched our franchising program," stated Kath Allen, president of Hike Doggie. "We're currently guiding each of these new franchise owners through their training, preparing them to become our newest brand ambassadors. We've reached a significant milestone, as Hike Doggie's footprint is finally expanding across the U.S. – and that makes this a very exciting day for all of us – a very exciting day."

These are the newest Hike Doggie franchise owners and the associated territories they represent:

Harry and Megan Maalouf - Owners, Hike Doggie Treasure Valley

Situated just west of Boise, Idaho lies Treasure Valley, a combined area that's home to the state's largest population with over 750,000 residents. This region is known as an outdoor paradise, offering activities such as hiking, whitewater rafting, skiing, and biking – the perfect backdrop for Hike Doggie's signature two-hour "paws on the trail" adventure trips. Local owners Harry and Megan Maalouf know the valley and its pets inside out. Harry spent years protecting the community in law enforcement, while Megan built a career guiding people in corporate HR. Together, they already own and operate a thriving mobile pet-grooming business and launching Hike Doggie is their next leap towards healthier, happier dogs - and less guilt for busy pet parents. Both are very community minded individuals with an abiding love for dogs, making them an ideal couple to promote the Hike Doggie brand. "Hike Doggie Treasure Valley is an extension of everything we believe in: health, happiness, and connection – both for dogs and the people who love them," said Harry. "We're proud to bring an exceptional level of care and structure to this new venture, combining our backgrounds in service, leadership, and business to create something truly special for local pets and pet parents in Boise and Treasure Valley."

Phoenix O'Hara and Gary Schwartz, Owners, Hike Doggie Denver East

Gary and Phoenix are a couple who were just awarded Hike Doggie Denver East to launch their new Hike Doggie franchise. Their operation will strengthen and expand the brand's presence in their home state of Colorado, adjacent to other franchisees located in nearby in Boulder - Hike Doggie Flatirons, and Hike Doggie Denver South. Having once started a door-to-door dog walking service in her California neighborhood at the tender age of eight, Phoenix appears to have been preordained for greatness as a Hike Doggie owner. She stated, "Filled with adventure, it will be my absolute joy to spend the day with precious pups, hiking, enjoying colorful Colorado, and safely returning them home relaxed and happy, ready to calmly love their parents."

Mary Vongsaga, Owner of Hike Doggie Music City

A person of many talents, Mary Vongsaga of Murfreesboro, Tenn. can now add entrepreneurship to her resume of professional accomplishments. Prior to becoming one of Hike Doggie's newest franchise owners, she worked extensively in project management and facilities maintenance. As for her hobbies, Mary also happens to be a competitive bodybuilder who has participated in several nationally sanctioned events. Her strength training should come in handy when it's time to manage multiple dogs on a combined lead, each of them eager to explore the beauty and excitement of hiking in the great outdoors. Lately, as she prepares to launch Hike Doggie Music City, she's been practicing her hiking skills with her beloved dog, 'Jabba the Pupp.' "I'm so excited to bring such joy to pups and parents on this side of the country," said Vongsaga. "I cannot wait to explore Tennessee's beautiful trails with my new happy four-legged best friends!"

Each of these new Hike Doggie franchisees are currently engaged in various stages of the brand's "Online Trail Map," an intense and comprehensive training program that provides all new owners with background information, systems and operations, access to the online "Pup Portal," various tasks to complete, and assistance in setting up local marketing efforts. Each of these new franchisees are expected to begin taking reservations and preparing for adventurous dog hikes in their home communities within weeks.

For more information on franchising with Hike Doggie, visit https://franchise.hikedoggie.com.

About Hike Doggie

Hike Doggie was founded in 2016 with a mission to "make dogs as happy as they make us". The business model is predicated on providing a professional and turnkey dog hiking service. Our vision is to create unforgettable outdoor experiences for dogs, ensuring their physical and emotional well-being while fostering a deep bond between them and their human families. Hike Doggie offers a low barrier to entry, quick conversion, and strong retention rates – not to mention extremely happy clients. To date, Hike Doggie has participated in over 50,000 dog hikes and we'd like to have you help us add to that total. Hit the trail to success and explore franchise ownership with Hike Doggie by reaching out to our franchise development specialists at Loyalty Brands to begin your personal journey. Watch this informative video on YouTube to discover how your life can change as a Hike Doggie owner. And be sure to read our blog, follow us on Instagram, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our collection of videos on TikTok.

Media Contact

Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com

SOURCE Hike Doggie