Wool & Prince Replaces Legacy PLM with Centric PLM to Fuel Growth and Streamline Product Development

With a growing product line and an expanding team, Wool & Prince recognized the need for a powerful PLM solution to optimize workflows and enhance cross-functional collaboration. The siloed systems and departments made it challenging to get the right data to the right people at the right time. There was no central location to capture verbal discussions and instant messages about products—resulting in a fragmented record of development history. "We realized we needed a PLM that was robust, one that could do more and bring in the other areas of the business—like sourcing and assortment planning, not just product development," says Kristen Drzayich, Director of Product Development at Wool & Prince.

Wool & Prince chose Centric Software's integrated platform after evaluating multiple PLM solutions. "Centric is the Bentley® of PLM systems," says Drzayich. "It's user-friendly, highly configurable and designed to scale with us. It aligns with our workflows while introducing innovative tools to propel our business forward. Our team appreciates its spreadsheet-like interface, which ensures seamless user adoption and streamlines information flow with a single source of truth."

As an environmentally conscious company, Wool & Prince values traceability and high supply chain standards. "Wool is inherently more sustainable, but we need strong traceability," says Drzayich. While their relatively small vendor base makes the process manageable, integrating vendor data into Centric PLM will enhance sustainability efforts. "Housing all components in one place simplifies the process and helps us create long-lasting, timeless products," Drzayich adds.

Wool & Prince also plans to integrate Centric PLM with other systems. "We're excited to configure Centric PLM to fit our needs while adopting industry best practices," says Drzayich. "It's a great opportunity to refine and elevate our processes."

President of Centric Software Fabrice Canonge says, "We are excited that Wool & Prince, a sustainable company with a unique product offering has chosen Centric PLM to fuel current and future growth. With our innovative capabilities and customer support team, I am certain that our association will be beneficial as Wool & Prince follows their growth trajectory."

We use merino wool to create garments that naturally resist odors and wrinkles while being 6x more durable than cotton. Better, longer-lasting apparel. Back in 2013 we started questioning why guys buy clothes that require cleaning after just one or two wears. Washing, dry cleaning and ironing aren't just time-consuming tasks, but they degrade a garment over time. Our clothing is the perfect alternative—it hardly needs washing thanks to the low-maintenance properties of wool. With feedback from our community, we're continually developing new product and updating existing product. We get better through discussion. We're a small (and growing) team located in Portland, OR. When we're not spreading our love of wool, we're changing the way people think about clothing—less is more.

