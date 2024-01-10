Woolpert and Great Bridge Primary School Earn Local and Statewide Design Honors

Great Bridge Primary was eager to bring its students out of the traditional learning climate and into the 21st-century learning atmosphere with an inspiring and colorful space. Post this

Woolpert Interior Designer Felicia Heisterkamp said the school's design was inspired by local environmental habitats, with each grade level characterized by its own concept. Pre-K and kindergarten spaces reflect a pond environment that emphasizes nature and exploration, first-grade spaces reflect a meadow environment that represents growth and expansion, and second-grade spaces reflect a forest environment that encourages strength and boldness.

"Great Bridge Primary was eager to bring its students out of the traditional learning climate and into the 21st-century learning atmosphere with an inspiring and colorful space," Heisterkamp said. "The result was a strong focus on creative wayfinding and maximized flexibility for numerous collaborative opportunities, all influenced by a local habitat environment concept seen throughout the school."

Heisterkamp said the design team was very intentional about incorporating textures, colors, and patterns that will promote curiosity and interaction.

"We are so excited to see how students and staff transform these spaces into their own year after year," she said.

