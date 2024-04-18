Woolpert Awarded $10M Contract to Provide Plans, Specifications, and Estimate Services for TxDOT Statewide

"This contract will help to ensure the structural integrity of vital infrastructure and support roadway capacity improvements to accommodate Texas' growing urban areas, traffic demands, and business development needs." Post this

"Woolpert possesses a deep understanding of PS&E delivery requirements and we're thrilled to join forces with TxDOT in building the future of Texas transportation," Woolpert Project Manager David Zheng said. "We understand the importance of every road and bridge in this vast state, and our team is dedicated to delivering creative solutions that will have a lasting, positive impact on the lives of all Texans."

Zheng said the projects will focus on enhancing roadway safety, bolstering economic growth, and reducing traffic congestion across the state's rural and emerging urban areas, including the greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio areas.

"Efficient transportation networks are a pillar of Texas' economic engine," Zheng said. "This contract will help to ensure the structural integrity of vital infrastructure and support roadway capacity improvements to accommodate Texas' growing urban areas, traffic demands, and business development needs."

The contract is underway.

