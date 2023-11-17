Woolpert Celebrates Completion of $15M Runway Extension at Indianapolis Executive Airport

The Indianapolis Executive Airport is proud to announce the completion of the most significant project in our 66-year history Post this

Indianapolis Airport Director Sam Sachs said the new runway represents a significant leap forward in the airport's ability to support the growing demand for aviation in the northern Indianapolis metropolitan area, including the rapidly growing communities within Hamilton County and Boone County.

"The Indianapolis Executive Airport is proud to announce the completion of the most significant project in our 66-year history," Sachs said. "This 1,500-foot extension to our runway gives our customers access to one of the longest general aviation runways in Indiana, opening new destinations across the globe."

Woolpert Program Director Chris Snyder said that the vision for the project began in 2008 following the completion of the airport's master plan. Woolpert has worked with the Indianapolis Executive Airport for nearly two decades, providing architectural design and engineering support for various projects, including the design of the airport's 19,000-square-foot corporate hangar for Beck's Hybrids in 2018.

"Woolpert has had the honor of serving the Indianapolis Executive Airport and its continued growth as a regional hub for corporate traffic for many years now," Snyder said. "We are proud to complete this important, long-awaited project and look forward to watching the runway serve as a cornerstone for the next chapter at Indianapolis Executive Airport."

The project was primarily funded by federal grants.

"We would like to give thanks to the Hamilton County Commissioners and Council, the Hamilton County Airport Authority, the Indiana Department of Transportation, and the Federal Aviation Administration for their help funding this monumental project," Sachs said. "And we would like to thank Woolpert for their dedication to ensuring this project's success and for our nearly 20-year history of collaboration."

