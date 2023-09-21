Woolpert Celebrates Completion of Capers Hall Replacement

Capers Hall has been a bedrock of this institution for seven decades. It has seen generations of leaders walk through its doors, armed with the skills and knowledge to make a meaningful impact on our society. Tweet this

"Capers Hall has been a bedrock of this institution for seven decades. It has seen generations of leaders walk through its doors, armed with the skills and knowledge to make a meaningful impact on our society," The Citadel Provost Sally Selden said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "As we stand in this new building today, it's not just bricks and mortar we see, but the embodiment of a strategic vision—Our Mighty Citadel."

Woolpert Vice President Andrew Pack said sustainability was a component in all phases of design and construction. Concrete, masonry, and stucco were saved during demolition and then crushed, recycled, and employed for the new building's site foundation and parking area. A roof-mounted photovoltaic solar-panel system was installed to offset energy usage. The Citadel is pursuing LEED Silver certification.

Woolpert Project Manager David Welling said the design provides cadets and students with cutting-edge academic and arts facilities, while staying true to The Citadel's iconic and historic campus.

"The building's exterior seamlessly blends with the rest of the campus' Moorish architecture through its white stucco façade and incorporation of the building's original iron-frame light fixtures," Welling said. "The exterior is beautiful, but the technology and interior details within are what truly make this new building so special. We are really looking forward to seeing how the cadets and faculty make use of their new spaces."

