Woolpert Contracted by Terre Haute Regional Airport for On-Call Aviation Consulting Services

Woolpert Vice President and Aviation Program Director Chris Snyder said that the contract will support Terre Haute Regional Airport's commitment to upgrading key infrastructure and amenities, as well as training future pilots and maintenance technicians, in preparation for future airside and landside growth.

Under this contract, anticipated airport improvements include hangar development, pavement rehabilitation and expansion, airfield lighting, safety and sustainability, FAA air traffic control tower improvement, and advanced air mobility integration projects.

"Terre Haute has a rich and unique aviation history that stems from its past leaders, infrastructure, available amenities, and aviation tenants, including the FAA, Indiana State University, Air National Guard 181st Intelligence Wing, and aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facilities," Snyder said. "The city of Terre Haute and Vigo County are focused on leading aviation through the next century, and Woolpert is proud and excited to be a part of this next chapter for the Terre Haute Regional Airport and its commitment to strengthening its position as an economic hub for the region."

The contract is underway.

Woolpert is an architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents.

