Woolpert Contracted by University of Wyoming to Produce Digital Terrain Model and Contours

From improving water drainage and floodplain mapping to assisting with preliminary engineering and design... the model will serve as an invaluable resource. Post this

Woolpert Program Director Brian Stevens said that the topographic contours will primarily be generated at 2-foot intervals except for areas with extreme elevation change, which may be generated at 10-foot intervals.

WyGISC is an interdisciplinary research and engagement center within UW's School of Computing that supports state and local mapping and GIS needs through geospatial data and software development, and by connecting collaborators across the state to advanced research support within the university.

WyGISC Director Jeff Hamerlinck said the center is enthusiastic about partnering with Woolpert to build new capacity statewide in the use of lidar data and related products. He said plans are also underway for WyGISC to build a new lidar-specific component to its Wyoming Geospatial Hub and connecting it to UW's Wyoming Innovation Partnership research data integration platform.

Stevens said these products will help advance WyGISC's research and application capabilities, as well as support future statewide mapping initiatives including the USGS 3D National Hydrography Program (3DHP). He expects the products to be delivered this summer.

"The digital terrain model will provide Wyoming with an up-to-date, highly detailed, and more comprehensive understanding of its land," Stevens said. "From improving water drainage and floodplain mapping to assisting with preliminary engineering and design for agriculture, forestry, transportation, pipelines, water storage, or energy infrastructure projects, the model will serve as an invaluable resource for the Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center and other state agencies as they help move the state of Wyoming forward."

This contract is now underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Rossi, Woolpert, 312-837-2017, [email protected], https://woolpert.com/

SOURCE Woolpert