Woolpert Contracted to Acquire Orthoimagery for the State of Ohio

"Maintaining accurate and current statewide orthoimagery and aerial lidar datasets is crucial not only for day-to-day business, but also the long-term health of the state's economy, development, safety to its citizens, and planning." Post this

OSIP, originally established to provide high-resolution imagery and elevation data, has evolved as geospatial technology has advanced, incorporating orthoimagery, aerial lidar, traditional photogrammetric, and remote sensing capabilities specific to statewide needs. Woolpert has provided data acquisition services for all four iterations of OSIP since the program's inception in 2006.

Under this most recent contract, Woolpert will deliver three-band natural color digital orthoimagery and establish additional optional services for state agencies and local governments, including enhanced high-resolution digital orthoimagery, lidar, and photogrammetric feature extraction services.

Woolpert Vice President and Program Director Brian Stevens said that the demand for additional solutions is primarily driven by local governments that rely on geospatial data to perform day-to-day operations. Ohio leads the nation in percentage of local governments participating in state-led geospatial programs.

"Maintaining accurate and current statewide orthoimagery and aerial lidar datasets is crucial not only for day-to-day business, but also the long-term health of the state's economy, development, safety to its citizens, and planning," Stevens said. "It's been an honor to help support OSIP and its development over the years. Ohio's leadership has firsthand knowledge of how valuable current, accurate geospatial data is at both state and local government levels, and we are honored to support this next chapter for its imagery and remote sensing program."

The contract is underway, with acquisition of aerial imagery to begin during the spring of 2025.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Rossi, Woolpert, 312-837-2017, [email protected], https://woolpert.com/

SOURCE Woolpert