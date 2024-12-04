Woolpert Contracted to Provide Stormwater Analysis, Drainage Master Planning Services for Beavercreek, Ohio

"This project is critical in helping identify necessary and impactful maintenance and system improvements for the city to better protect residents and properties from the impacts of flooding and soil erosion." Post this

Under the contract, Woolpert will examine channels and ditches experiencing natural erosion, sediment deposition, and debris accumulation, as well as identify utility and other non-natural blockages, assess culverts for blockages, and conduct condition assessments to determine access, maintenance, and structural issues.

DiCesare said that using a hydrologically correct digital elevation model, Woolpert will then develop a model of the city using the Hydrologic Engineering Center's River Analysis System (HEC-RAS). Developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, HEC-RAS is a simulation software used to model the hydraulics of water flow through natural rivers and other channels.

"In combination with information gathered during our field efforts, we will catalog channel maintenance and erosion points, often reported by residents, to inventory the city's drainage network," DiCesare said. "This information will then be utilized to develop a HEC-RAS model, enabling us to identify potential solutions to the city's flooding and erosion problems by delivering a detailed, phased implementation plan."

The contract is underway and is expected to be completed in May 2025.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Rossi, Woolpert, 312-837-2017, [email protected], www.woolpert.com

SOURCE Woolpert