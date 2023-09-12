Woolpert Engineering Project Manager John Brigham Appointed to TxDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

We're focused on providing safer, more accessible, and equitable transportation for all, whether that's ensuring continuous and connected sidewalks or expanding designated bike lanes. Tweet this

The committee's knowledge and findings on bicycle and pedestrian accommodations and transportation funding contribute to TxDOT's Strategic Direction Report, an annual report identifying existing conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians across the state's 38 districts and summarizing existing TxDOT processes for funding, planning, project development, and programming.

Brigham worked for a global engineering firm as a supervising traffic engineer before joining Woolpert in 2022, frequently working with the Ohio Department of Transportation and assisting in the development of Safe Routes to School travel plans. This U.S. Department of Transportation program is an approach that promotes walking and bicycling to school through infrastructure improvements, enforcement, tools, safety education, and incentives.

In his new role, Brigham supports TxDOT's Road to Zero goal of reducing the number of deaths on Texas roadways by half by the year 2035, and to zero by 2050. A reported 3,894 people lost their lives on Texas roadways in 2020. Brigham said this goal of zero crashes goes beyond motor vehicles to address safe routes for all travelers. He said the BPAC is another tool Texas can use to help achieve that goal.

"We're focused on providing safer, more accessible, and equitable transportation for all, whether that's ensuring continuous and connected sidewalks or expanding designated bike lanes," Brigham said. "By giving communities a voice through the BPAC, TxDOT doesn't have to solely rely on traffic data for guidance. Planning and improvements can also be informed by the very people who live and travel in those communities."

