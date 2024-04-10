Woolpert Hires Accomplished Business Development Leader William Marbell as Geospatial Program Director

"William is an accomplished and respected leader in the geospatial industry, and we are looking forward to learning from his extensive geospatial and business development expertise as we expand our services to new clients and regions around the world." Post this

As geospatial program director, Marbell will pursue strategic projects related to national mapping, land administration, digital twins, and disaster relief, while supporting ongoing sales activities within Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

"Woolpert has long proven itself to be one of the leading architecture, engineering, and geospatial companies in the world and is committed to finding solutions for clients' complex challenges," Marbell said. "I'm looking forward to working closely with the geospatial team and using the latest technologies to deliver exceptional service to our clients and help make the world a safer and better place for all."

Marbell holds a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Leicester in Leicester, England, and a bachelor's degree in geodetic engineering from the Kwame University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He is an active member of both the Ghana Institution of Engineers and the Ghana Institution of Surveyors.

"William is an accomplished and respected leader in the geospatial industry, and we are looking forward to learning from his extensive geospatial and business development expertise as we expand our services to new clients and regions around the world," Woolpert Senior Vice President Joseph Seppi said. "We're confident that William will be able to deliver the first-class level of support and knowledge that our clients deserve and have come to expect."

