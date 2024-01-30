Woolpert Hires Cloud Alliance Manager Zack Schreiber to Support Google Cloud Relationship

Building relationships are important to me and I'm looking forward to motivating and supporting Woolpert's Google Cloud expansion and joining what is already an amazing group of talented individuals across all departments. Post this

Schreiber said that he is eager to utilize his knowledge of the Google ecosystem to support Woolpert's future positioning and growth as a leading Google Cloud Platform provider.

"After years of getting to know Woolpert's Digital Innovations team through industry events and watching the firm become a nationally recognized Google Cloud partner, it felt like an incredible opportunity and natural next step to join the team," Schreiber said. "Building relationships are important to me and I'm looking forward to motivating and supporting Woolpert's Google Cloud expansion and joining what is already an amazing group of talented individuals across all departments."

Woolpert Vice President and Director of Google Cloud Sales Rick Bennett said that Schreiber's experience will serve as an invaluable resource for the Digital Innovation team as it continues its commitment to remaining a leading Cloud provider.

"Zack's role as a cloud alliance manager is critical to growing our relationship with Google Cloud and our overall partnership," Bennett said. "He will be focused on evangelizing Woolpert across the Google Cloud team to ensure they understand why and when companies should leverage Woolpert's Google Cloud Platform expertise. He will also help identify areas of opportunity for our go-to-market strategy based on what our clients, the market, and Google is telling us."

