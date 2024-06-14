Woolpert Hires Geospatial Intelligence Leader Damien Kerr to Support Federal Agencies, Advance National Security

"Damien has a proven track record of success, and it's evident that he possesses a true passion for leveraging cutting-edge geospatial technologies to advance national security." Post this

As program director, Kerr will identify and develop geospatial business opportunities that will advance the work of federal agency clients and national security objectives.

"I have long admired Woolpert's commitment to excellence and its leadership in integrating geospatial data into strategic and tactical operations," Kerr said. "The company's culture of collaboration, teamwork, and innovation aligns perfectly with my work ethic and values. I am excited about the opportunity to work with such a talented and forward-thinking team."

Kerr earned a master's degree in political geography from the University of Maryland and a master's in national security from the Naval War College. For 27 years, Kerr worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), where he helped lead multiple organizations for both NGA and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Woolpert Senior Vice President Joseph Seppi said that Kerr's career-long experience in government enables him to present with focus Woolpert's capabilities to support federal agency missions.

"Damien has a proven track record of success, and it's evident that he possesses a true passion for leveraging cutting-edge geospatial technologies to advance national security," Woolpert Vice President Matt Johnson said. "With decades of experience and countless connections in the intelligence community, Damien is an invaluable resource for both our federal client base and our team. We're excited to have him on board."

