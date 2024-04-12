Woolpert Hires Market Director Kristi Norman to Lead Market Expansion, Support Utilities and Broadband Clients

"I'm looking forward to leveraging Woolpert's cutting-edge innovations to not only stay ahead of the curve but help set new standards and further solidify Woolpert's position as a front-runner in the expanding energy sector." Post this

"I am excited to be a part of the geospatial team where I can contribute to Woolpert's expansion of high point density lidar products and services into the utilities sector," Norman said. "I'm looking forward to leveraging Woolpert's cutting-edge innovations to not only stay ahead of the curve but help set new standards and further solidify Woolpert's position as a front-runner in the expanding energy sector."

Before joining Woolpert, Norman worked for 15 years with Power Engineers supporting its utility solutions group. She helped deliver high-impact, integrated solutions to clients within the energy and telecommunications industries.

"Kristi has a deep understanding of the challenges of energy and telecommunication utilities and how geospatial technologies can be used to overcome them," Woolpert Senior Vice President Joseph Seppi said. "She has successfully led teams of sellers and seller-doers over her impressive career, and we are looking forward to having Kristi's business acumen as a resource for both our team and clients."

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

