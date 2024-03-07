Woolpert Hires Ohio Transportation Leader Jeff Wallace as Program Director

His relationships and reputation will help us grow our client base to serve the local communities in the region. Post this

Wallace graduated from Ohio State University and holds a Master of Public Administration from Northern Kentucky University. He is an active member of American Planning Association, Ohio Planning Association, American Council of Engineering Companies, and American Society of Highway Engineers.

Woolpert Vice President and Transportation Market Director Judi Craig said that Wallace will continue to expand Woolpert's visibility with local and state clients throughout southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky.

"Jeff has spent his entire career as a recognized leader in the industry. His relationships and reputation will help us grow our client base to serve the local communities in the region," Craig said. "I've worked with Jeff on some of the region's most pivotal projects and I'm thrilled to now have him be a part of our team."

