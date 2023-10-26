Woolpert Implements Asset Lifecycle Management Solution at Tulsa International Airport and Tulsa Riverside Airport

This marks a new chapter for Tulsa aviation, and we look forward to seeing the impacts of this implementation in the months and years to come. Post this

Woolpert Vice President Ryan Butler said the implementation for both airports took less than 45 days using the firm's Aviation Rapid Ready solution. Rapid Ready is a preconfigured package of aviation-specific asset data structures and workflows developed in the Cityworks software.

"We were able to leverage our decades of aviation and Cityworks expertise to develop a ready-to-implement package of capabilities based on airport best practices," Butler said. "With this approach, our Rapid Ready solution offers airports a significantly quicker turnaround compared to custom implementation."

Tulsa International Airport Director of Operations Cole Brown said that the implementation will help simplify the airports' complex business functions and promote cohesive communication across departments.

"Working with Woolpert to launch Cityworks at both Tulsa International Airport and Tulsa Riverside Airport has been an invaluable step forward in providing a streamlined workflow and improved experience for our team, as well as our airport guests," Brown said. "This marks a new chapter for Tulsa aviation, and we look forward to seeing the impacts of this implementation in the months and years to come."

