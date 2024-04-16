Woolpert Implements Cityworks Online Asset Lifecycle Management Solution for Metroparks Toledo

"Cityworks' location-based features will allow Metroparks Toledo to efficiently allocate resources and funds based on geographic needs, resulting in more effective service delivery and improved satisfaction among city residents." Post this

"Metroparks Toledo is Woolpert's first client to implement the Cityworks Online system and adopt the latest release, version 23.3. With the implementation, Metroparks Toledo now has a unified platform that can seamlessly integrate asset management with spatial data," St. Clair said. "The new system not only streamlines asset tracking, but also provides spatial context for decision-making, enhancing efficiency, and accuracy across the organization."

Woolpert Project Manager Annie Short said that the implementation also will benefit park visitors by enabling Metroparks Toledo to better manage its allocation of funds through capital improvement and the development of new parks and amenities.

"Cityworks' location-based features will allow Metroparks Toledo to efficiently allocate resources and funds based on geographic needs, resulting in more effective service delivery and improved satisfaction among city residents," Short said. "With Cityworks' GIS capabilities, Metroparks can also better plan for and prioritize maintenance tasks, ensuring that trails and bridges are safe and accessible, playgrounds are inspected regularly for safety compliance, and facilities are well-maintained for public use."

