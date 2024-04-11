Woolpert Implements Rapid Ready Asset Lifecycle Management Solution for West County Wastewater

"By leveraging years of best practices and Cityworks experience, we're able to deliver a streamlined, user-friendly solution that ensures clients are positioned for success from the very first day of implementation." Post this

Rapid Ready will provide standardized maintenance and tracking for WCW's lifecycle management assets, including manholes and sewer pipes, as well as service requests, maintenance activities, and costs in an organized fashion that supports reporting and process improvements.

Woolpert Project Manager Annie Short said the implementation was completed in four months to ensure WCW would be able to utilize the new capabilities for 2024.

"The Rapid Ready solution was designed in response to clients' need for a low-cost, lightweight implementation of Cityworks," Short said. "By leveraging years of best practices and Cityworks experience, we're able to deliver a streamlined, user-friendly solution that ensures clients are positioned for success from the very first day of implementation."

WCW GIS Program Analyst Mohammad Ghoury said that the implementation will help streamline the provider's workflow, improve the asset management experience for staff, and deliver more efficient service for customers.

"We now have greater visibility and accessibility to assets and associated data," Ghoury said. "Having a single platform where all information—such as location, status, and maintenance history—can be easily accessed by staff members across the organization will allow West County Wastewater to spend less time on asset management and more time on the services important to our community and customers."

