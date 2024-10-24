Woolpert Strengthens M&A Team, Welcomes Director of Mergers and Acquisitions Aaron Scro

Scro will drive the execution of Woolpert's acquisitive growth strategy.

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Director of Mergers and Acquisitions Aaron Scro, who will work with Woolpert's executive and operational leadership to advance the company's global M&A program. Scro will be responsible for engaging with firms whose missions align with Woolpert and the firm's long-term strategic plan, leading the M&A transaction process, and helping to ensure a successful integration of acquired companies.

The addition of Scro solidifies Woolpert's dedicated M&A execution and integration team, which includes Director of M&A Employee Experience Kate Johnson and Director of Finance and Accounting Integration Krista Sabec, and supports the firm's holistic, people-first approach to the M&A process.

Woolpert has been on an industry-leading growth trajectory since 2019, quadrupling its staff and revenue over the last five years. This month, Woolpert closed on its 14th acquisition within that time frame with the addition of Sydney, Australia-based, full-service architecture firm Greenbox Architecture.

"We have ambitious strategic growth plans and are confident in Aaron's commitment to preserving Woolpert's culture of being supportive, high-performing, and industry-leading," Woolpert President Neil Churman said. "With Aaron, Woolpert now has a comprehensive M&A team in place that can cover all key aspects of identifying, executing, and ensuring the successful integration of new partner companies."

"M&A can be very technical in nature, but at the end of the day, it is very much a 'people' business," Scro said. "From my first conversation with Neil, it was clear that Woolpert is committed to investing in its M&A team and our ability to provide a smooth, supportive transition process for new acquisitions."

Scro, who will be based out of Woolpert's Denver office, holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Colorado State University and brings over a decade of corporate development and investment banking experience. His M&A career has included working for investment banks William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and D.A. Davidson, where he led all aspects of the M&A process for founder-owned and private equity-backed companies in the infrastructure, facility services, and software industries.

"I'm excited to join Woolpert and work alongside such a talented group," Scro said. "We're seeing Woolpert set the pace across various industries, from data center design to developing and utilizing cutting-edge technologies to enhance its geospatial, maritime, and engineering capabilities. I'm looking forward to helping continue that commitment to innovation and excellence for our clients."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

