Woolpert Tapped for $250M USAF Geospatial Support and Services IDIQ Contract

"We are honored to continue our support for the Department of Defense's geospatial mission and are thankful to be able to demonstrate our value in providing improved situational awareness." Post this

Under the new contract, Woolpert will utilize a comprehensive data analysis and management solution, developed in cooperation with the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing under the previous contract, to illuminate, secure, and monitor the USAF supply chain against natural and human-caused hazards. The solution leverages multiple domains of Woolpert's proven technical expertise, including geospatial data management, data science and engineering services, and cloud-based geospatial service development.

The firm has performed numerous contracts for the Department of the Air Force since 2019, including providing imagery and consulting services for its Installation Geospatial Information and Services Program, also known as the GeoBase program.

Woolpert Vice President Matt Johnson said that this most recent contract award exemplifies Woolpert's advanced geospatial analytical capabilities and the global company's ability to meet the increasing geospatial and information technology needs of the DAF.

"We are honored to continue our support for the Department of Defense's geospatial mission and are thankful to be able to demonstrate our value in providing improved situational awareness," Johnson said.

The contract is underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Rossi, Woolpert, 312-837-2017, [email protected], www.woolpert.com

SOURCE Woolpert