Woolpert Welcomes Chief Financial Officer Specializing in High-Growth Companies

In addition to his many years as a financial and operational leader, Rashid has spent the last 10 years in an operational CFO capacity for high-growth professional services businesses. Most recently, Rashid was instrumental in his role as CFO/COO for Edgile, a cybersecurity consulting company, driving overall business growth. He has held financial and transformational leadership roles at QuickStart Technologies, where he was the CFO/COO, and Dell Technologies, where he was the CFO for Dell Services' $600 million Global BPO business. Rashid was part of the leadership team that led the historic $67 billion integration of Dell and EMC Corp. Prior to Dell, Rashid worked for Arthur Andersen and Accenture as a management consultant.

Rashid said he came to Woolpert because of its dynamic position in the industry, its proven record of strategic growth, and its potential for continued innovation and expansion. Since 2019, Woolpert has acquired 11 companies to augment and elevate its capabilities, add industry-leading staff, complement double-digit organic growth, and enrich its award-winning culture. In 2021, MSD Partners invested in Woolpert to promote this trajectory.

"I am thrilled to be joining Woolpert at such an exciting time, as the company is embarking on another phase of growth. I look forward to implementing operational excellence and rigor across the organization by ensuring we have the governance, process, technology, and talent in place to facilitate expected growth," Rashid said. "I am also looking forward to working with (President and CEO) Scott (Cattran) and his leadership team to continue building on the company's growth momentum. I decided to join Woolpert because it is a global company that is elevating the human experience by providing top-class architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting services and capabilities."

Cattran said Rashid's proven leadership in financial operations and integrations, supporting everything from tech startups to tech giants, will prove essential to Woolpert's next step in achieving its vision to become the premier AEG firm and one of the best companies in the world.

"Salman has provided financial leadership and direction to some of the biggest technology companies in history and embodies the values of being supportive, high-performing, progressive, and industry-leading, that make him the right fit for our culture," Cattran said. "As Woolpert enters its next chapter of strategic growth, we're confident that Salman's vast experience, acumen, and perspective will play a pivotal role in our success."

Rashid has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of Houston. He is based in Austin, Texas.

