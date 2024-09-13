Woolpert Welcomes CHRO Specializing in Growth, Employee Engagement, Organizational Development

"Laura's vision and leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that Woolpert continues to be a supportive and dynamic environment where all employees can thrive." Post this

"Over the last decade, Woolpert has grown exponentially—in size, global footprint, and scope of services," Woolford said. "This growth has been both organic and acquisitive, crossing multiple industries and continents. What impressed me the most, is that through this growth they kept consistent focus on their valued employees as evidenced by their Great Place to Work rating for eight years. I hope to build on this solid foundation, connecting and collaborating with the Woolpack around the world to help Woolpert achieve its goal of ultimately becoming one of the greatest companies in the world."

In her senior leadership role at Woolpert, Woolford will oversee human resources strategy, including talent acquisition and development, performance management, and employee relations.

"Laura's vision and leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that Woolpert continues to be a supportive and dynamic environment where all employees can thrive," CEO Scott Cattran said. "Her track record of fostering inclusive workplace cultures around the world, while driving HR innovation, makes her a perfect fit for our rapidly growing company. We're excited to welcome Laura to the Woolpack."

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents.

