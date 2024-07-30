woom Bikes Launches New POP Kids' Bike Basket: Award-winning Accessory Designed for Adventures On and Off the Bike

Our design and innovation teams took an accessory that already existed in many forms on the market, and reinvented it with the woom rider in mind, making the journey more enjoyable than ever. Post this

"As we introduce woom to more families across the world, not only do we delight in seeing kids embrace cycling, but each bike brings us valuable customer feedback, driving continual improvement to the woom experience. Our new bike basket has been a highly-anticipated accessory and we are confident it will satisfy consumer demand with convenience, style and fun," said April Obersteller, Managing Director of North America. "Our design and innovation teams took an accessory that already existed in many forms on the market, and reinvented it with the woom rider in mind, making the journey more enjoyable than ever."

Made from a flexible, yet durable compression resistant foam, the basket is molded with rounded contour to securely fit on the BMX handlebars with balanced weight distribution for safe handling, earning a Red Dot Design Award for its design innovation and utility.

"At woom, we don't settle for simple answers. We keep tinkering until our product meets the needs of every child rider. This was true for our ORIGINAL bike, and it drives us with every new product innovation, including the POP Kids' Bike Basket," said Daniel Kloboucnik, Senior Product Designer. "After more than two years of intensive development and over 100 prototypes, we created a child-friendly accessory with features that pair fun with functionality."

Available in four playful colors – banana yellow, wild violet, bubble gum blue and pebble grey – the POP Kids' Bike Baskets are available online and select retailers for $39.90.

For a personalized touch, the baskets are compatible with POP ON Bike Basket Charms, encouraging creativity and customization. Sold separately as a pack of four unique characters, the charms are available for $14.90

About woom:

woom is a globally-acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 30 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes include options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.

