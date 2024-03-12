Word of South Festival Announces 2024 Artist Lineup: A Decade of Literary and Musical Excellence

Word of South Director Sara Marchessault expressed her excitement about the milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to celebrate a decade full of rich cultural discovery. Our talented slate of artists and authors who have joined us over the years helped shape what Word of South is today." Post this

Sara Marchessault, Word of South Director, expressed her excitement about the milestone, saying, "We are thrilled to celebrate a decade full of rich cultural discovery. Our talented slate of artists and authors who have joined us over the years helped shape what Word of South is today. We are overjoyed to return to Cascades Park this spring for this one-of-a-kind festival."

The festival kicks off on Friday with a ticketed event featuring the iconic Flaming Lips. However, the excitement doesn't end there. Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy free performances across multiple stages, showcasing the festival's signature "mu-aushups" performances, blending the worlds of music and literature.

This year's lineup boasts over 100 incredible authors and musicians, including Lauren Groff, Will Carlisle, DJ Demp and Rebecca Renner, promising a diverse and dynamic range of performances. From authors who write about music to musicians who are also authors, the festival will showcase the fusion of these two art forms, creating an unparalleled experience for attendees.

In its commitment to being a family-friendly event, Word of South introduces a special children's event featuring a performance of Peter & the Wolf by the South Georgia Ballet Company on Saturday, April 27. Families and children will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on, book-inspired activities, fostering a love for literature and music from a young age.

For more information about the Word of South Festival and to view the full 2024 artist lineup, please visit http://www.wordofsouthfestival.com.

About Word of South

Word of South, a festival of literature and music, is a unique blend of writers and musicians and an exploration of the relationship between the two disciplines. Since its beginnings in 2015, the festival has showcased nationally-recognized authors and musicians in all sorts of interesting ways. We're especially proud of our "mu-aushups": authors and musicians appearing together (some of whom have never met), as well as our cookbook authors, kids programming and musical performances of every genre--we've got gospel and HipHop, pop and bluegrass, jazz and country, Americana and R&B. Bring the whole family, and come see what's down South!

Media Contact

Molly Collins, BowStern, 8505597107, [email protected]

SOURCE Word of South Festival